Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle Recently Underwent Back Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 27, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle (Dylan Postl), Swoggle on the independent scene recently underwent back surgery.

Swoggle has had a metal rod fused into his spine since the age of 4 and revealed aged 6 he had to have the rod straightened out but that left him paralyzed for months. Ever since he has required surgeries to correct the issues.

WNS wishes Swoggle all the best in his recovery.

Tags: #wwe #hornswoggle #swoggle

