SPOILERS For September 2 WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Next week’s September 2 episode of WWE SmackDown has already been taped as a part of last night's August 26 WWE SmackDown event. The pre-taped edition of WWE SmackDown is set to air next week due to talent being in the UK in preparation for the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.

- Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak

- Ronda Rousey came to the ring and called out Adam Pearce regarding her suspension. Pearce said that her suspension is lifted, since she has paid her fines and her arrest was unwarranted, and thus is reinstated immediately. Pearce, however, said that he would have fired Rousey if it were up to him, calling Rousey the “single biggest b**** he’s ever met”. Rousey ended the segment by locking Pearce in an armbar.

- Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models. After the match, Humberto and Angel arrive and help MMM beat down Hit Row. The Street Profits come out and make the save for Hit Row.

- Happy Corbin came out and ran down Detroit. He issued an open challenge, with Shinsuke Nakamura accepting.

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Happy Corbin

- Butch defeated Ludwig Kaiser. After the match, Gunther and Sheamus have a staredown. Kaiser broke it up and led Gunther away.

- Viking Raiders defeated The New Day in a viking rules match after after putting Kofi Kingston through double stacked tables.

- The Usos and Sami Zayn hosted Roman Reigns’ two-year championship celebration. Roman pulled up into the arena but immediately got claymore kicked by Drew McIntyre. The show ended with him going to the ring and laying out The Usos and Zayn.