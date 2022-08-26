WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Beth Phoenix Isn't Happy With Rhea Ripley's Treatment Of Her Husband Edge

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 26, 2022

Beth Phoenix was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where the topic of her possibly returning to the ring to face Rhea Ripley was brought up.

"This is the answer everyone hates; we'll have to see. [laughs]. I don't know. With wrestling, I take it one day at a time. Everything changes, anything can happen. That's a young lady I have loved watching grow and flourish and thrive. Adam's [Edge] promo was a shoot. The intention of having Rhea, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor from the start was to give three talents that deserve to be at the top of the heap that platform. They also have to shine on that platform. We saw Damian Priest kick ass on Monday. Rhea Ripley is stepping up and standing out like she deserves. I'm not really happy about the ball shot. I want to say nice things, but that pissed me off. I hold a grudge, deep in my heart. Whether or not I get to exact some revenge remains to be seen. I'd love to see it happen."

Phoenix last wrestled at this year's Royal Rumble, when she teamed with her husband Edge to defeat The Miz & Maryse. 

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #beth phoenix #edge

