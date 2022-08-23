WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gangrel On Why Edge's Career Took Off More So Than Christian's

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2022

During an a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Gangrel discussed the careers of former Brood member Edge and Christian, and why he believes Edge’s career took off in a different direction to that of Christian:

“His personality, maybe his – well, they knew that they wanted him right away. He’s taller, you know, bigger frame on him, size was better. He’s great on the microphone. He has a certain smile that you just can’t imitate. It’s just that ‘it’ look, he had that ‘it’ look … He’s got such an aura, an energy. His energy is just amazing.”

