Gangrel On Why Edge's Career Took Off More So Than Christian's

During an a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Gangrel discussed the careers of former Brood member Edge and Christian, and why he believes Edge’s career took off in a different direction to that of Christian:

“His personality, maybe his – well, they knew that they wanted him right away. He’s taller, you know, bigger frame on him, size was better. He’s great on the microphone. He has a certain smile that you just can’t imitate. It’s just that ‘it’ look, he had that ‘it’ look … He’s got such an aura, an energy. His energy is just amazing.”

