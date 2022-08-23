Triple H Still Views Theory As A Future Top Star

Since Vince McMahon's departure from WWE Theory has been on somewhat of a losing streak, and this has concerned some as he was viewed by McMahon as the next John Cena.

Triple H, now head of creative is reportedly still high on Theory and sees him as a future top star. Prior to McMahon's departure, Dolph Ziggler and Theory were in a feud with the idea being that Ziggler the veteran would help elevate Theory in the ring. During Monday's RAW, Johnny Gargano returned to the company, and plans have changed with Gargano expected to feud with Theory. Gargano and Theory have a history in NXT also.

Check out what Dave Meltzer had to say on the situation on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:

“I guess Dolph Ziggler is kind of the odd man out because they were gonna run with Ziggler and Theory at all the (house) shows to give Theory… the idea is to give Theory opponents that will give him experience because Theory is the one that they really want to groom. It appears [Paul] Levesque hasn’t done anything to change that. They like the guy, good size, good look, very good athlete, just needs ring work.”

