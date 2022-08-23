WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Triple H Still Views Theory As A Future Top Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2022

Triple H Still Views Theory As A Future Top Star

Since Vince McMahon's departure from WWE Theory has been on somewhat of a losing streak, and this has concerned some as he was viewed by McMahon as the next John Cena.

Triple H, now head of creative is reportedly still high on Theory and sees him as a future top star. Prior to McMahon's departure, Dolph Ziggler and Theory were in a feud with the idea being that Ziggler the veteran would help elevate Theory in the ring. During Monday's RAW, Johnny Gargano returned to the company, and plans have changed with Gargano expected to feud with Theory. Gargano and Theory have a history in NXT also.

Check out what Dave Meltzer had to say on the situation on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:

“I guess Dolph Ziggler is kind of the odd man out because they were gonna run with Ziggler and Theory at all the (house) shows to give Theory… the idea is to give Theory opponents that will give him experience because Theory is the one that they really want to groom. It appears [Paul] Levesque hasn’t done anything to change that. They like the guy, good size, good look, very good athlete, just needs ring work.”

Read more WWE news:

Backstage News On Johnny Gargano's Surprise WWE Return

During Monday's WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano returned to the flagship brand. His return was a total surprise to everybody. Gargano launched a feu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 23, 2022 09:20AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #austin theory #theory #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78060/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer