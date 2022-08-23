Backstage News On Johnny Gargano's Surprise WWE Return

During Monday's WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano returned to the flagship brand. His return was a total surprise to everybody. Gargano launched a feud with Theory who both worked together in NXT as part of "The Way" stable.

Fightful Select reports that Gargano's return was a surprise to those backstage as he was not mentioned on the run sheet for the broadcast. Those in production did not know he was there until he walked out.

Gargano departed WWE last December to spend time wife Candice LeRae, who gave birth in February. Gargano was one of the hottest free agents with Shawn Michaels and Triple H wants him to return to the company. AEW and IMPACT Wrestling also expressed interest in signing him.

Read more WWE news: