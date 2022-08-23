WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Backstage News On Johnny Gargano's Surprise WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2022

Backstage News On Johnny Gargano's Surprise WWE Return

During Monday's WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano returned to the flagship brand. His return was a total surprise to everybody. Gargano launched a feud with Theory who both worked together in NXT as part of "The Way" stable. 

Fightful Select reports that Gargano's return was a surprise to those backstage as he was not mentioned on the run sheet for the broadcast. Those in production did not know he was there until he walked out.

Gargano departed WWE last December to spend time wife Candice LeRae, who gave birth in February. Gargano was one of the hottest free agents with Shawn Michaels and Triple H wants him to return to the company. AEW and IMPACT Wrestling also expressed interest in signing him.

Read more WWE news:

Kurt Angle Returning To WWE RAW Next Week

During Monday's WWE it was announced that Kurt Angle will be on next week's show which is set to take place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, P [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 23, 2022 09:14AM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #johnny gargano #nxt #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78054/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer