Kurt Angle Returning To WWE RAW Next Week

During Monday's WWE it was announced that Kurt Angle will be on next week's show which is set to take place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
This week's show featured the return of Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus in Toronto. WWE did not announce why Angle will be in town but it seems as if hometown legends will be a thing going forward to help draw additional attention to the flagship show.
⚡ Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, Gives Post-Show Interview
Following his return to WWE last night on Monday Night RAW, Johnny Gargano was stopped for a WWE Digital Exclusive to talk about his return. [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 23, 2022 06:46AM
