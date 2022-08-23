WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kurt Angle Returning To WWE RAW Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2022

Kurt Angle Returning To WWE RAW Next Week

During Monday's WWE it was announced that Kurt Angle will be on next week's show which is set to take place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

This week's show featured the return of Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus in Toronto. WWE did not announce why Angle will be in town but it seems as if hometown legends will be a thing going forward to help draw additional attention to the flagship show.

Read more WWE news:

Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, Gives Post-Show Interview

Following his return to WWE last night on Monday Night RAW, Johnny Gargano was stopped for a WWE Digital Exclusive to talk about his return. [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 23, 2022 06:46AM

 


Tags: #wwe #raw #kurt angle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78053/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer