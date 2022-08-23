Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, Gives Post-Show Interview

Following his return to WWE last night on Monday Night RAW, Johnny Gargano was stopped for a WWE Digital Exclusive to talk about his return.
“I’m still at a loss for words. I don’t know. When you’re away for so long, I was away for nine months, like I said, and I was just kinda changing diapers and watching Bluey and doing the dad thing for a long time. It’s just one of those things where you just don’t know if people are gonna remember who you are. Yeah, I was here for a long time in NXT, and I did of cool things. But there’s still that big part of me who was just a nervous wreck all day because I was like hopefully at least one person remembers who I am. To stand there and watch my name come up on the tron and see people go nuts, I’m like man, it’s really a relief. I feel like a huge weight is lifted off my shoulders now because people remember who I am, and now it’s time to get to work."
He explained his reasons for coming back:
“Well, I said that I came back for a lot of different reasons, but first of all, I wanted to be intercontinental champion, United States champion, WWE Champion. I wanna wrestle at WrestleMania, and there’s only one place you can do that, and that’s here in WWE. That’s why I came back, that’s why I am beyond proud to be here. I’m just a ball of energy because I just went out there for the first one. Literally I’ve been sitting at home doing nothing for nine months. Just diapers, and you know diapers, there’s no good diapers, I promise. But yeah, I’m so over the moon, I’m so excited. I’m really excited honestly now to go back home and see my baby. I think he was watching. He might be sleeping. He got a chant tonight. There was a ‘Baby Wrestling’ chant in a WWE ring. Yeah, score one for him. He’s gonna appreciate it when he gets older. I’m gonna be like, ‘Hey, watch this tape. Watch this VHS.’ Let's go. Let's go."
