📸 PHOTOS: Veer Mahaan Shows Off Impressive Body Transformation

Veer Mahaan has often been the butt of many jokes over the past year, even becoming a social media meme prior to his long-anticipated debut on WWE RAW. Despite this Mahaan has been working hard with a lot of time spent working out in the gym, recently revealing an impressive body transformation on Twitter.
Check out his transformation below:
The world is my gym. The great outdoors is the best gym imaginable.— Veer Mahaan (@VeerMahaan) August 24, 2022
Let's keep it. pic.twitter.com/WV0VrbeDey
