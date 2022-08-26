WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTOS: Veer Mahaan Shows Off Impressive Body Transformation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2022

Veer Mahaan has often been the butt of many jokes over the past year, even becoming a social media meme prior to his long-anticipated debut on WWE RAW. Despite this Mahaan has been working hard with a lot of time spent working out in the gym, recently revealing an impressive body transformation on Twitter.

Check out his transformation below:

Tags: #wwe #veer mahaan

