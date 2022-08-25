WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Tells Wrestling Fans To "Check Out Wednesday Nights" Instead Of "That Monday And Friday Night Crap."

Jon Moxley Tells Wrestling Fans To "Check Out Wednesday Nights" Instead Of "That Monday And Friday Night Crap."

Following AEW Dynamite going off the air last night, Jon Moxley took the microphone and cut a promo in which he dissed WWE and put over several stars in AEW.

An account from PWInsider can be read below.

“After they went off the air, AEW Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson came out and said that everyone was looking at the best professional wrestlers in the world. He praised Dustin Rhodes. He thanked the fans in Ohio and said they were great tonight...He promised the entire locker room is going to bust their asses to put on the best professional wrestling on the planet for the fans every time they show up or watch on TV. He told them to tell their friends to check out Wednesday nights if you are watching ‘that Monday and Friday night crap.’

Moxley said Dustin knows all about coming back from doubts. He said William Regal came back from death and is the sharpest mind in the business. He praised Wheeler Yuta for proving he belonged in the Blackpool Combat Club. He praised Danielson for shoving everyone’s doubts up their ass. He praised Claudio for ignoring ‘some old crazy man’s’ thoughts on who he was to become the ROH Champion. He praised Arn Anderson and said that they are all proof that if anyone says you can’t do something or what you can’t be, you tell them to shove it up their ass, because just like all the men in the ring, you can do anything and be anything you want. He thanked everyone for their support and asked them to come back.”

