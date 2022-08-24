WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Explains Why CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Happening On AEW Dynamite Instead Of Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 24, 2022

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss tonight's match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, and why he decided to put it on Dynamite instead of a pay-per-view.

“It’s a great match for the fans now and I feel like it would be a great match at any time. But tonight, it felt like the right night for this big fight, and given that last week, we really could not keep these guys apart, it just did not seem sustainable to try and have this show get taken down week after week by these guys who were clearly just going to tear the ring apart if we continued this way. So we saw last week we couldn’t even get the show running, Mark Sterling and Tony Nese were coming out for an interview and they couldn’t even get that going. Jon Moxley hijacked the show and CM Punk was out and they were fighting again for the second time in the same night. So these guys wanted to fight and I think tonight on TBS presents a great opportunity for a big fight. Of course, as we approach All Out, the card is going to be massive and we’re going to have a much better idea of what that’s going to look like.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio and will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.

