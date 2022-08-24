CM Punk Tells AEW Roster To Stop DMing Dave Meltzer About Him And Talk To Him Directly Instead

CM Punk has spoken with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about about many of the rumors and speculation about backstage drama, including a story from Freddie Prinze Jr. we reported earlier saying that he doesn't show people respect backstage.
“You try not to put too much stock in internet rumors. But for AEW, I definitely think that’s part of our audience. Twitter’s not real life, though. On top of that, a lie makes its way around the world twice before the truth puts his boots on or gets out of bed. If I addressed every rumor, I’d be here all day. I love AEW. It’s not a competition of who loves it more or who’s the heart and soul, or who’s this and who’s that. AEW allowed me a second chance to do what I do best, and that’s professionally wrestle.”
“It’s one side of the story. My locker room is never closed. It’s always open. Anybody who wants to DM Meltzer some bullshit can come talk to me about it. It’s not macho, stupid bullshit. I’m an adult. Come talk with me.”
On his recovery from injury:
“I don’t want to let the team down, but I don’t want to reinjure myself. I told my wife, my surgeon, and Tony [Khan] that I’m in a rush to be healthy, not in a rush to get back. Whereas, in the past, two weeks after knee surgery, it was, ‘I’ll owe you one, pal. We need you to do this match.’ I didn’t feel comfortable about that. I feel 100% testing my limits on Dynamite.”
