WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CM Punk Allegedly Doesn't Show AEW Stars "Dignity" Backstage According To Freddie Prinze Jr.

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 24, 2022

CM Punk Allegedly Doesn't Show AEW Stars "Dignity" Backstage According To Freddie Prinze Jr.

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the ongoing situation with "Hangman" Adam Page and CM Punk and what he understands of it due to him having friends and former colleagues who work in the company.

"There’s two ways to look at it. [Either] it’s work-shoot and he’s trying to turn heel or there’s real stuff going on and it was receipt time. I happen to know that it’s more of the latter, and I think he’s just trying to take advantage of it and saying ‘Okay, I’ll roll with it’. But not everyone backstage loves CM Punk and it’s not just because of Colt Cabana. It’s because of the way they feel he’s behaved since he’s got there behind the curtain. It was actually something that Hangman Page said in his promo when they were having their run to the title [match]. I remember [Page] said ‘I’m not just defending this title, I’m defending for all of those people back there’. A lot of people don’t feel like Punk shows anyone respect really, at least not the type of respect.. well let’s change the word cause respect is earned. The type of dignity that one would expect at work. When you don’t treat people as necessary parts of the pie, and I’ve seen this in a lot of movies, people look at you a certain way. That’s what I’ve been told as the kind of stuff that is going on. Hangman Page said a lot of real stuff."

Tony Khan Weighs In On "Hangman" Adam Page / CM Punk Situation

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about CM Punk calling out "Hangman" Adam Page during a recent promo on AEW [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 24, 2022 01:30PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #freddie prinze jr #cm punk #adam page

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78080/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer