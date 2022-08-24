CM Punk Allegedly Doesn't Show AEW Stars "Dignity" Backstage According To Freddie Prinze Jr.

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the ongoing situation with "Hangman" Adam Page and CM Punk and what he understands of it due to him having friends and former colleagues who work in the company.

"There’s two ways to look at it. [Either] it’s work-shoot and he’s trying to turn heel or there’s real stuff going on and it was receipt time. I happen to know that it’s more of the latter, and I think he’s just trying to take advantage of it and saying ‘Okay, I’ll roll with it’. But not everyone backstage loves CM Punk and it’s not just because of Colt Cabana. It’s because of the way they feel he’s behaved since he’s got there behind the curtain. It was actually something that Hangman Page said in his promo when they were having their run to the title [match]. I remember [Page] said ‘I’m not just defending this title, I’m defending for all of those people back there’. A lot of people don’t feel like Punk shows anyone respect really, at least not the type of respect.. well let’s change the word cause respect is earned. The type of dignity that one would expect at work. When you don’t treat people as necessary parts of the pie, and I’ve seen this in a lot of movies, people look at you a certain way. That’s what I’ve been told as the kind of stuff that is going on. Hangman Page said a lot of real stuff."