WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Alexa Bliss Didn't Like The Name "Alexa Bliss" When She First Got It

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

Alexa Bliss Didn't Like The Name "Alexa Bliss" When She First Got It

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with News18, where she revealed her original thoughts on her name when it was given to her in WWE.

"At first, I did not like it, but my coach at the time in NXT said he liked it. When I got the list of names that were legally cleared, there were a bunch of names and my coach came up with Alexa Bliss. He also said that I could change and they would probably change it if I made it to the main roster, but it has actually become a nice little pun. But it has really grown on me and it looks really cool on a tee shirt. As I said, I wasn’t a big fan of the name when I first got it, but now it is a part of me and a part of my identity. It also makes for a lot of good dad jokes which is great."

On matches she has no interest in having:

"I’ve never been in a ‘Beat the clock’ challenge, and I don’t think I’d want to. Especially if you’re staying the longest or something like a gauntlet match, I don’t think I’d want to be a part of that. That is a lot. I feel I could do well in a ‘Beat the clock’ challenge as I depend on my speed a lot in my size because I’m not going to outpower someone but maybe I could outwit them. And maybe beat someone in a match before the buzzer calls time, I could probably do, but, when there’s like a gauntlet match where you face pretty much everyone on the roster and to be the last woman standing, I don’t know if I ever want to do that."

Alexa Bliss Believes "On Paper" She Could Be A WWE Hall Of Famer

Alexa Bliss was recently interviewed by MackMania, where she was asked if she believes she will ever go into the WWE Hall of Fame. &ldquo [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 21, 2022 06:30PM

Source: news18.com
Tags: #wwe #alexa bliss

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78111/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer