Alexa Bliss Didn't Like The Name "Alexa Bliss" When She First Got It

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with News18, where she revealed her original thoughts on her name when it was given to her in WWE.

"At first, I did not like it, but my coach at the time in NXT said he liked it. When I got the list of names that were legally cleared, there were a bunch of names and my coach came up with Alexa Bliss. He also said that I could change and they would probably change it if I made it to the main roster, but it has actually become a nice little pun. But it has really grown on me and it looks really cool on a tee shirt. As I said, I wasn’t a big fan of the name when I first got it, but now it is a part of me and a part of my identity. It also makes for a lot of good dad jokes which is great."

On matches she has no interest in having: