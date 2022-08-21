Alexa Bliss Believes "On Paper" She Could Be A WWE Hall Of Famer

Alexa Bliss was recently interviewed by MackMania, where she was asked if she believes she will ever go into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I think on paper, yes. On paper, I could be a Hall of Famer, 100%. You know, I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities I’ve had in WWE, especially in my first couple of years on the roster. On paper our whole women’s division technically yes, could be Hall of Famers.”

Bliss is currently scheduled to team with WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky next month’s WWE Clash at the Castle event.