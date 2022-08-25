Road Dogg Says CM Punk Was Hard To Work With In WWE

During the latest episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg spoke about the ongoing rumors and speculation of drama going on behind the scenes with CM Punk in AEW.

“Fast forward to 2022 and apparently [Punk] is going into someone else’s office talking about going home. I don’t know if it’s a, you know, pattern, with you or not, but it sure seems like it’s forming one to me.”

On Punk being "difficult to work with":