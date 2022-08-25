WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Says CM Punk Was Hard To Work With In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 25, 2022

During the latest episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg spoke about the ongoing rumors and speculation of drama going on behind the scenes with CM Punk in AEW.

“Fast forward to 2022 and apparently [Punk] is going into someone else’s office talking about going home. I don’t know if it’s a, you know, pattern, with you or not, but it sure seems like it’s forming one to me.”

On Punk being "difficult to work with":

“At [that] time I’m producing and wrestling. I just remember he was kind of difficult to work with and I didn’t know what was going on behind the scenes. I hadn’t been there that long and I wasn’t in the inner circle … I know he was hard to deal with … They were professional issues, but it was personal, you know, compared to me and his relationship, he weren’t going to talk to me about it.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 25, 2022 03:32PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #road dogg #cm punk #wwe

