WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why CM Punk "Hated” John Cena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2022

Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why CM Punk "Hated” John Cena

During his podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the recent reports that CM Punk has backstage heat in AEW, and the following was said about CM Punk backstage in WWE…

"He (Punk) wasn’t loved at WWE. Not all of it was his fault, but I do remember this. Punk hated John Cena. Not hated him, but hated what he represented and that’s what the company was behind. I remember one time Hunter [Triple H] saying, ‘As different as they are, the reason he hates John so much is because he knows if he was in that same spot, he would act the exact same way.’ This is over a decade ago, and to hear the rumblings of AEW basically saying he’s acting the way John Cena did back then is just like, I mean, damn near everything I disagreed with Hunter on, he was right. He just knows, man."

Read more WWE news:

Vince McMahon Photoed With Female Companion Celebrating His 77th Birthday

Vince McMahon has remained quiet since his retirement from WWE last month but just last night he was spotted celebrating his 77th birthday i [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 25, 2022 03:21PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #freddie prinze jr #cm punk #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78096/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer