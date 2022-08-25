Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why CM Punk "Hated” John Cena

During his podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the recent reports that CM Punk has backstage heat in AEW, and the following was said about CM Punk backstage in WWE…

"He (Punk) wasn’t loved at WWE. Not all of it was his fault, but I do remember this. Punk hated John Cena. Not hated him, but hated what he represented and that’s what the company was behind. I remember one time Hunter [Triple H] saying, ‘As different as they are, the reason he hates John so much is because he knows if he was in that same spot, he would act the exact same way.’ This is over a decade ago, and to hear the rumblings of AEW basically saying he’s acting the way John Cena did back then is just like, I mean, damn near everything I disagreed with Hunter on, he was right. He just knows, man."