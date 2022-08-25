Vince McMahon Photoed With Female Companion Celebrating His 77th Birthday

Vince McMahon has remained quiet since his retirement from WWE last month but just last night he was spotted celebrating his 77th birthday in New York City with John Cena.

The former WWE CEO and Chairman McMahon was also joined by Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh. McMahon also was photoed with an unidentified female companion and shield his face from the TMZ cameras.

In recent weeks it has been reported Linda and Vince McMahon are no longer together despite being married, so it is being assumed that the unidentified female companion is a partner of McMahon, although not confirmed.

McMahon departed WWE after the Board of Directors launched an investigation into hush money payments to women who previously worked for the company.

Read more WWE news: