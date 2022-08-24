Ric Flair Comments On His Falling Out With Triple H

During his most recent To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair discussed his current relationship with Triple H following a 2019 copyright spat between himself and WWE.

WWE attempted to copyright "The Man" a term they had started using for Becky Lynch, which Flair believed belonged to him due to his years of calling himself "The Man." On falling out with Triple H, Flair said:

“I don’t think we’re thick as thieves, but I can tell you this. We had a big falling out over the trademark, ‘The Man’ issue, a big falling out.”

Flair revealed he was one of the first people to contact Stephanie McMahon after her husband’s cardiac event last year. On Triple H he said:

“I can guarantee you this, I will be at his funeral, and I’ll guarantee you this, he will be at mine. Everybody else can say what they want to say, make of it what they want.”

Read more WWE news: