Bianca Belair Signs With William Morris Endeavor Talent Agency

Bianca Belair has signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) talent agency as reported by Variety. WME will be representing her to build her business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more.
Belair was called up to the main WWE roster in 2020 after a successful run in NXT. Belair won her first championship with WWE at WrestleMania 37, where she defeated Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
She is currently the RAW Women’s Champion.
