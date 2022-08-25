WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Discusses His New WWE Schedule

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2022

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, WWE Undisputed Roman Reigns reveals he has signed a new deal and was asked about his reduced schedule, and noted that being with his five children is important.

"Oh okay, yeah, I didn’t really answer the question there did I? [Reigns laughed]… So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward so, it’s not like — compared to what I did, I guess, yeah, you could say technically, that’s, compared to a full-time, taking on everything, you only get a day-and-a-half-a-week, yeah, I guess it’s a part-time compared to what I usually run but, I’m an annual character on WWE television."

Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre on at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3, 2022.

Vince McMahon Photoed With Female Companion Celebrating His 77th Birthday

Vince McMahon has remained quiet since his retirement from WWE last month but just last night he was spotted celebrating his 77th birthday i [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 25, 2022 03:21PM

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

