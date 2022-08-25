Roman Reigns Discusses His New WWE Schedule

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, WWE Undisputed Roman Reigns reveals he has signed a new deal and was asked about his reduced schedule, and noted that being with his five children is important.

"Oh okay, yeah, I didn’t really answer the question there did I? [Reigns laughed]… So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward so, it’s not like — compared to what I did, I guess, yeah, you could say technically, that’s, compared to a full-time, taking on everything, you only get a day-and-a-half-a-week, yeah, I guess it’s a part-time compared to what I usually run but, I’m an annual character on WWE television."

Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre on at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3, 2022.

