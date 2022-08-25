The Latest On WWE TV Moving To TV-14 Rating

WWE programming will remain TV-PG for the foreseeable future on both FOX and the USA Network despite recent reports that weekly television may move to a TV-14 rating.
PWInsider, there was some ramblings in WWE about changing the rating, but the change is reportedly now now longer on the time with a number of sources noting there are no current plans to change the company’s TV ratings for their weekly series.
