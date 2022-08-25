WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Wants To Bring Back Another Former WWE NXT Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2022

Former NXT star Bronson Reed (Jonah) could be on his way back to WWE soon.

Andrew Zarian reported on the “We’re Live, Pal” podcast that WWE officials have discussed a possible return to the company for Jonah. It remains unclear if he would be brought back to NXT or debut on the main roster.

WWE officials see a lot of talent in Jonah and have been impressed with his performance in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament.

At this stage, it is not clear if Jonah could return legally or if an official offer has been made. If he did return, it would likely be some time as he has some NJPW booking to fulfill in the coming months.

Jonah was released from WWE on August 6, 2021.

We'll keep you updated.

