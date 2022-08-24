WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Weighs In On "Hangman" Adam Page / CM Punk Situation

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 24, 2022

Tony Khan Weighs In On "Hangman" Adam Page / CM Punk Situation

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about CM Punk calling out "Hangman" Adam Page during a recent promo on AEW Dynamite.

"It's unresolved anger, I think, from the world title match at Double or Nothing and we had not really tied up all those issues. CM Punk made one appearance to wrestle after Double or Nothing and it was immediately after that he got injured and was forced to step away. There was clearly some stuff that never got resolved at Double or Nothing. Then, immediately, jumped into somebody who has challenged him, in not a type of match we've ever had in AEW before. We've had interim championships established, but we've never had an Interim World Champion or an Undisputed World Championship match like this."

