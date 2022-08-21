WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Booker T Believes AEW Needs An Intervention Backstage Over Punk/Hangman Reports

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 21, 2022

Booker T Believes AEW Needs An Intervention Backstage Over Punk/Hangman Reports

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the reports of backstage tension in All Elite Wrestling between "Hangman" Adam Page and CM Punk.

“Everything that we’re hearing in the news right now and on social media, I’m not surprised. Now we see that this isn’t about wrestling … it’s about [Punk] being in the right situation … Certain guys coming in [receiving] certain treatment, and certain guys that have been there [receiving] certain treatment, that’s where the rift is gonna come in, just like it did in WCW.”

Booker continued.

“There’s definitely gonna have to be some intervention … because right now, I feel like AEW is off track. I think they’re like a politician and they’re off-message right now … There are so many antics going on right now with AEW.”

CM Punk Calls AEW Run The Best Year Of His Professional Career

CM Punk is celebrating one year in AEW with a post on Instagram: One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many gre [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 20, 2022 11:40PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #booker t #cm punk #adam page

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78031/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer