Booker T Believes AEW Needs An Intervention Backstage Over Punk/Hangman Reports

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the reports of backstage tension in All Elite Wrestling between "Hangman" Adam Page and CM Punk.
“Everything that we’re hearing in the news right now and on social media, I’m not surprised. Now we see that this isn’t about wrestling … it’s about [Punk] being in the right situation … Certain guys coming in [receiving] certain treatment, and certain guys that have been there [receiving] certain treatment, that’s where the rift is gonna come in, just like it did in WCW.”
Booker continued.
“There’s definitely gonna have to be some intervention … because right now, I feel like AEW is off track. I think they’re like a politician and they’re off-message right now … There are so many antics going on right now with AEW.”
