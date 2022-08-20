WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Calls AEW Run The Best Year Of His Professional Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 20, 2022

CM Punk is celebrating one year in AEW with a post on Instagram:

One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can’t stop smiling, won’t stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I’m having the time of my life, as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame.

Have you enjoyed Punk's AEW run so far?

Rey Mysterio Still Has A Lock Of CM Punk's Hair In A Ziploc From Over The Limit 2010

Back at Over The Limit 2010, Rey Mysterio defeated CM Punk, and per that stipulation Punk had to get his head shaved. During an interview w [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 16, 2022 05:51PM

