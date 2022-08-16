Rey Mysterio Still Has A Lock Of CM Punk's Hair In A Ziploc From Over The Limit 2010

Back at Over The Limit 2010, Rey Mysterio defeated CM Punk, and per that stipulation Punk had to get his head shaved.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Rey Mysterio revealed he still has CM Punk's hair from that match.

“I still have some of his hair in a little Ziploc bag with the date. That’s what we do in lucha libre. When you have a Mask vs. Mask [match], if you win and you take your opponent’s mask, then you keep it as a trophy. If you have a Mask vs. Hair or a Hair vs. Hair match and you happen to win, I learned this from my uncle, just from growing up in lucha libre, my uncle would collect the hair of his opponent and put it in a little baggie, date it, label it with the opponent, where it was at, and it was kind of like a souvenir, a trophy. So I do have CM Punk’s hair in a little Ziploc bag. It’s in one of my photo albums.”

On his relationship with CM Punk:

“He was cool, he was cool. I’ve always had a great, still to this day, have a great relationship with Phil. Punk is a great guy. Despite his problems with WWE, we have always got along. During that time, he let me be me. I was always very careful with him.”