CM Punk Returns To AEW On Dynamite

CM Punk has made his return to All Elite Wrestling.
Earlier this week, we reported that Punk was seen walking through an airport in Chicago without the use of crutches, and now it seems that he's cleared to return to the ring to unify both AEW World Heavyweight Championship titles.
To be continued..... #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sqK0Mxe1CU— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 11, 2022
WE DID NOT SEE THIS COMING 🤯 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0BNprypTwz— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 11, 2022
