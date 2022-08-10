WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Returns To AEW On Dynamite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 10, 2022

CM Punk has made his return to All Elite Wrestling.

Earlier this week, we reported that Punk was seen walking through an airport in Chicago without the use of crutches, and now it seems that he's cleared to return to the ring to unify both AEW World Heavyweight Championship titles.


