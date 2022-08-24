📸 PHOTO: NJPW Reveals IWGP Women’s Championship Design

STARDOM today revealed on social media a photo of the design for the IWGP Women’s Championship. New Japan Pro Wrestling will be crowning an IWGP Women’s Champion on November 20, 2022 at NJPW and STARDOM’s Historic X-Over event.

You can check out a photo of the new title below:

Here is the IWGP women’s Championship design! pic.twitter.com/c0mL6FFs7R — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 24, 2022

