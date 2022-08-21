Kevin Nash Reflects On Sean Waltman Overdosing On Muscle Relaxers

During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed Sean Waltman passing out on muscle relaxers during the first road trip that Paul "Triple H" Levesque had in WWE:

“The next trip we have, I think we’re in Portland, ME. The first night, Kid (Sean Waltman) eats a couple too many somas. We’re in Denny’s and he’s shaking, like the full shakes. We have to bail. We gotta get out before we get in trouble. So we get out there and Shawn (Michaels) gives Kid kind of a smack in the face, like come on, snap out of it. Scott (Hall) gives him one, and then Paul gives him one. We’re all like, ‘Hey, motherfu*ker. It’s your first day.’”

“It was one of those deals where we were up all night wrestling with Kid in a cold shower, like making him go in the shower and then walk him up and down the hallway. We didn’t know if he’s gonna OD or what. I mean, this goes on all night. He started to fade out and we’re like, come on, and he’s fighting. He’s wiry and strong, like maniac-strong. It’s taking all of us to hold him in this ice cold shower and walk up and down the hallways. We got the robe from the hotel that we’re putting him in to walk him up down the hallway.”

“Finally, at about six o’clock, he falls asleep. I just sat through it and I made sure he was breathing. At about nine o’clock, he woke up. I was just sitting there looking at him. He just looked at me and said, “Love your man. I just want to go and take this time to say thank you for saving my life.’ He turned and went to bed. I said, ‘Don’t mention it. We’re cool. So that was Paul’s intro to traveling with us. Like the first day was, ‘What the f*ck?’”