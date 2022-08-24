William Regal’s Son Charlie Dempsey Appears On NXT 2.0

During Tuesday's episode of NXT 2.0 William Regal’s son, Charlie Dempsey (Bailey Matthews) made his debut.
Dempsey featured in a segment with Chase U where he was was asked to teach wrestling however ended up choking out Bodhi Hayward, told Andre Chase that his class was soft and then told the other students to "google Billy Robinson" a pro wrestling legend.
Charlie Dempsey is here to show #ChaseU some moves! 😮#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ZwxnrRrPpL— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2022
