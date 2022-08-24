WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
William Regal’s Son Charlie Dempsey Appears On NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2022

During Tuesday's episode of NXT 2.0 William Regal’s son, Charlie Dempsey (Bailey Matthews) made his debut.

Dempsey featured in a segment with Chase U where he was was asked to teach wrestling however ended up choking out Bodhi Hayward, told Andre Chase that his class was soft and then told the other students to "google Billy Robinson" a pro wrestling legend.

