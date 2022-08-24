WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
More Title Unification Matches Announced For NXT Worlds Collide 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2022

WWE has announced new matches for the upcoming NXT Worlds Collide special event.

During this week's NXT 2.0 on USA Network, an additional title unification bout was made official for the show. The match will feature NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose going up against Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura.

An additional title unification match, featuring NXT Champion Bron Breakker against NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate was also made official for the show.

The event takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Below is the updated lineup:

Champion vs. Champion Title Unification Match
NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate

Triple Threat Title Unification Match
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura


