WWE RAW Draws Over 2 million Viewers For August 22 Episode

This week’s edition of WWE RAW saw viewership increase, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics,

The 3-hour broadcast pulled in 2.005 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the 1.978 million viewers last week. The key 18-49 demo scored a 0.55 rating, up from the 0.53 rating last week.

Hourly breakdown:

Hour 1 - 2.055 million

Hour 2 - 2.044 million

Hour 3 - 1.917 million

