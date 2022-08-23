WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Draws Over 2 million Viewers For August 22 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2022

This week’s edition of WWE RAW saw viewership increase, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics,

The 3-hour broadcast pulled in 2.005 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the 1.978 million viewers last week. The key 18-49 demo scored a 0.55 rating, up from the 0.53 rating last week. 

Hourly breakdown:

Hour 1 - 2.055 million

Hour 2 - 2.044 million

Hour 3 - 1.917 million

Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, Gives Post-Show Interview

Following his return to WWE last night on Monday Night RAW, Johnny Gargano was stopped for a WWE Digital Exclusive to talk about his return. [...]

