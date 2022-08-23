WWE RAW Draws Over 2 million Viewers For August 22 Episode

This week’s edition of WWE RAW saw viewership increase, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics,
The 3-hour broadcast pulled in 2.005 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the 1.978 million viewers last week. The key 18-49 demo scored a 0.55 rating, up from the 0.53 rating last week.
Hourly breakdown:
Hour 1 - 2.055 million
Hour 2 - 2.044 million
Hour 3 - 1.917 million
⚡ Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, Gives Post-Show Interview
Following his return to WWE last night on Monday Night RAW, Johnny Gargano was stopped for a WWE Digital Exclusive to talk about his return. [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 23, 2022 06:46AM
