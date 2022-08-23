WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's NWA Power Lineup Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2022

Tonight's NWA Power Lineup Revealed

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches:

- The Commonwealth Connection vs. The Spectaculars (non-title)

- Caprice Coleman vs. Chris Adonis

- Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy

- Hawx Aerie vs. Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Gustavo & Rhett Titus

