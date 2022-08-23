Tonight's NWA Power Lineup Revealed

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following lineup for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Check out the matches:

- The Commonwealth Connection vs. The Spectaculars (non-title)

- Caprice Coleman vs. Chris Adonis

- Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy

- Hawx Aerie vs. Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Gustavo & Rhett Titus

