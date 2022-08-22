📺 WATCH: Body Cam Footage From Jake Atlas’ Recent Arrest

Body cam footage from Jake Atlas‘ recent arrest has been released online. TMZ released the footage which can be watched below.

Atlas, real name Kenny Marquez, was arrested on May 23 and charged with domestic violence battery. Police documents note that officers responded to a domestic violence call at Atlas’ home at 12:57am.

The footage shows Marquez telling an officer that he was an ‘international trained superstar’ before the officers cuffed the former WWE NXT talent.