Big E Discusses Recovery From Broken Neck

Big E has been out of action since the March 11 episode of SmackDown when taking an overhead suplex from Ridge Holland he broke his neck. During an appearance on the latest episode of Out of Character the former WWE Champion provided an update on his recovery:

“Essentially, the issue right now is my C1 is not completely ossifying, it’s not completely forming into bone but it appears to be healing fibrously so it’s kind of contained enough,” he said. “I’m not a medical expert so I’m gonna butcher all these terms but it’s good enough that they’re not worried about me in my day-to-day life, I don’t need the brace anymore, they took surgery off the table.” “I’d be cleared to live a normal life and I am cleared to live a normal life but I’m not cleared to be taking off and hitting suicide spears and to be taking back bumps. The nature of what we do is very physical and involves your neck and your spine and I’d like to keep that as intact as possible.”

Big E added he will be getting more tests in March of 2023:

“So for me right now, kind of the next step is they want to take a look at it again after a year, get some more scans. So, we are talking about, like, March of next year to see how it’s doing. We might also, along the way, at the six and nine-month mark look at it again. But the upside is right now I have no nerve issues, there’s no tingling, no weakness. I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after breaking my neck.” “They told me as long as your neck is in the brace, as long as you stay in the brace, you’re good for that. I’ve been working out, I feel great, I’m just really grateful, honestly.”

