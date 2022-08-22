Road Dogg On How Bray Wyatt's Character Got "A Litte Wacky"

Former WWE Superstar and producer Road Dogg was recently interviewed on Konnan's "Keepin' It 100" podcast. Check out some highlights below, courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

On if WWE used data to target the demographics he was writing for while in WWE:

"We did have data analytics meetings all the time. Well, I mean, ratings minute by minute. But also, it was analytics meetings to gather information to help us write towards a set of individuals, or older men, or older women. But you know, at the time, we didn't have any women on the writing team, on the creative team. What do we know about women? Just put them on the show and shut up. Then we hired Dana Warrior, so at least we had a woman's opinion on there that helped us out of a couple of binds. There's not any written, regular rules. The analytics was to gather information to try to write in that direction. But you know, I don't think we ever really utilized that. I think we got the information, it was cool to have, but I don't know that we ever changed our writing style one way or the other for it.”

On who he enjoyed writing for:

"Me personally, like (Randy) Orton and New Day. I also wasn't dumb enough to put it in their voice or wasn't dumb enough to write it and give them something and go, 'Here's what we want you to say.' It was always a collaboration"

On what he thinks happened with Bray Wyatt:

"Truth be told, I think he'll be back. I think we'll see him a third time. It did get a little wacky. Right, wrong, or indifferent, I'll probably get some heat for saying this, but I just feel like sometimes, Vince lets the writers do their thing, it kind of gets successful, and then he feels like he wants to play with it too. Then you just go like, Okay, well, let's stay with this because we don't want to just say this sucks, we want to quit or whatever, so let's try to stay with this. Next thing, you know, you're doing some of the crap he was doing later in his (Bray Wyatt's) tenure."

On on-air script writing: