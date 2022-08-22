WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New WWE Table For 3 Episode To Air Later This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2022

WWE is to premiere a new episode of Table for 3 on Peacock and WWE Network later this week.

WWE has announced that a new Table for 3 episode titled "Generation Now" will air Friday. It will feature Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Zelina Vega.

Table for 3 made its return with new episodes earlier this year. Kurt Angle, Chad Gable & Otis, Carmella, R-Truth & Dana Brooke, The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander), and The Bone Street Krew (The Undertaker, The Godfather, Rikishi, Mideon & Henry O. Godwinn) have appeared on the episodes.

