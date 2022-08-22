WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Edge Talks Friendship With Christian Cage, When He Plans To Retire

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 22, 2022

Edge was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he was asked about his friendship with AEW star Christian Cage.

“We’re both having a blast, man. I just talked to him today and the fact that we’re both back doing this when we were never supposed to, and feel like we’re contributing too, that’s huge for us because we take pride in what we do. It’s just fun. It’s still surreal and I don’t want to lose that.”

On the possibility of retiring:

“My original age was 40 and I screwed that up. I had to retire at 37, so I feel like I didn’t get those last three years of stuff I wanted to do. I was just reaching a position where I was helping teach and I was really looking forward to that because I had so many people over the years help me along the way and I felt, ‘Great, now it’s my turn. Now I can do that.’ This run, I feel I’ve been able to do some of that. To me, that has been one more layer on this cake that was already tasty anyway. I am enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it’s going to end soon. I know the end is in sight and I can see it, and because of that, it makes me enjoy it more.”

Source: bleacherreport.com
Tags: #wwe #edge #christian cage

