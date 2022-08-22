Edge Talks Friendship With Christian Cage, When He Plans To Retire

Edge was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he was asked about his friendship with AEW star Christian Cage.

“We’re both having a blast, man. I just talked to him today and the fact that we’re both back doing this when we were never supposed to, and feel like we’re contributing too, that’s huge for us because we take pride in what we do. It’s just fun. It’s still surreal and I don’t want to lose that.”

On the possibility of retiring: