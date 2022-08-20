WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Edge Opens Up About Upcoming Grudge Match Against Damian Priest

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 20, 2022

Edge Opens Up About Upcoming Grudge Match Against Damian Priest

Edge was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about the upcoming grudge match against Damien Priest on WWE Monday Night RAW.

"I sat down with Paul [Leveseque] and I saw that Toronto was coming. We have this storyline with The Judgment Day. It felt like the perfect opportunity to do what we kind of used to do, which was promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I thought it seemed like the perfect opportunity and a special moment, too."

Edge continued.

"I've had a lot of creative input and that's having 25 years of equity with the company. In that regard, it doesn't change a lot, but what's so fun to see is that it's going dressing room-wide now and that's really cool. I think everyone feels super excited and stoked and just ready to see how certain things go. You can already see that's happening. I think Paul looks at things like a fan because he still is a fan of this, just like I am. It's bringing back Karrion Kross and Dakota [Kai]. It's a really fun time to be involved with the company."

Edge Talks Helping Young Wrestlers Behind The Scenes

Edge was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his time off from WWE and the path he almost took during it. "I'd li [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 19, 2022 01:21PM

Source: bleacherreport.com
Tags: #wwe #edge #damian priest

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78007/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer