Edge Opens Up About Upcoming Grudge Match Against Damian Priest

Edge was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about the upcoming grudge match against Damien Priest on WWE Monday Night RAW.
"I sat down with Paul [Leveseque] and I saw that Toronto was coming. We have this storyline with The Judgment Day. It felt like the perfect opportunity to do what we kind of used to do, which was promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I thought it seemed like the perfect opportunity and a special moment, too."
Edge continued.
"I've had a lot of creative input and that's having 25 years of equity with the company. In that regard, it doesn't change a lot, but what's so fun to see is that it's going dressing room-wide now and that's really cool. I think everyone feels super excited and stoked and just ready to see how certain things go. You can already see that's happening. I think Paul looks at things like a fan because he still is a fan of this, just like I am. It's bringing back Karrion Kross and Dakota [Kai]. It's a really fun time to be involved with the company."
