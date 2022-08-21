Titus O’Neil Comments Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Taking Control Of WWE

During an interview with TMZ, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking control of WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement:

“I have full confidence that in time Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will continue to guide us into a whole another stratosphere when it comes to sports entertainment.” He continued, “I think he will play to the purist of wrestling fans as well as those that love sports entertainment and combine it with the best of the best.”

O’Neil added:

“Vince McMahon took a lot of chances… Triple H I’m sure will do the same.” He went on, “We are expanding NXT across the entire UK. That should show you just how much of a visionary Triple H is. You gotta remember, NXT was his baby.”

