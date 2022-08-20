WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bayley's Stable Name Revealed In New WWE Trademark Filing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2022

Bayley's Stable Name Revealed In New WWE Trademark Filing

WWE filed for the trademark for "DAMAGE CTRL." on Tuesday, August 17, 2022. The filing appears to be the new name for Bayley's new stable with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The trademark filing is for the following use:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Read more WWE news:

Another Former WWE Superstar Seemingly Returning

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, a "Viking Funeral" segment aired.  During the video segment, Erick, Ivar, and an unnamed woman were see [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 20, 2022 06:46AM


Tags: #wwe #bayley #dakota kai #iyo sky

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78009/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer