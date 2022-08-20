Another Former WWE Superstar Seemingly Returning

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, a "Viking Funeral" segment aired.
During the video segment, Erick, Ivar, and an unnamed woman were seen getting paint applied to their face. The woman's face wasn't shown in full but it was clear it was Sarah Rowe (Sarah Logan). She is the wife of Erik.
One would assume, Rowe is now back with the company, and given Triple H is in charge of creative this wouldn't be a surprise given how much respect Triple H has for her talent.
Sarah Logan may be back in WWE!! 👀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/p9YGVy6CvB— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 20, 2022
