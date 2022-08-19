WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair Says She Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, "She's My Ricky Steamboat"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 19, 2022

Charlotte Flair Says She Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, "She's My Ricky Steamboat"

Charlotte Flair was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of WWE.

"One, I haven't been there, because I left after (WrestleMania) Backlash. I know what it's like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth. I don't know what happened. What I can say is, I can't imagine never wrestling Sasha again. That would be hard for me to compartmentalize. We started together. She's my Ricky Steamboat, my dad always tells her that. With Trin [Naomi], we just had a hell of a match on SmackDown and I'm like, 'Oh, there is unfinished business there' because of circumstances and storylines and whatever, we just, 'here, you two wrestle.' For me, I just can't imagine not working with them. In terms of what they're going through, it's not my place to speak on behalf of the company or them because I'm not there right now."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #charlotte flair #sasha banks

