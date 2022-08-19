The Show That Could Replace NXT UK On BT Sport

WWE just recently announced that the NXT UK brand will be going on a hiatus, with the final event being the Worlds Collide event on September 4.

WWE is set to replace the brand with "NXT Europe" which will launch in 2023.

In the United Kingdom, NXT UK airs on the WWE Network and Peacock, it also has a deal with BT Sport with many wondering what will replace it. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted the company is considering airing NXT Level Up to fulfill commitments to BT Sport.

