The Show That Could Replace NXT UK On BT Sport

WWE just recently announced that the NXT UK brand will be going on a hiatus, with the final event being the Worlds Collide event on September 4.
WWE is set to replace the brand with "NXT Europe" which will launch in 2023.
In the United Kingdom, NXT UK airs on the WWE Network and Peacock, it also has a deal with BT Sport with many wondering what will replace it. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted the company is considering airing NXT Level Up to fulfill commitments to BT Sport.
⚡ WWE To Cancel NXT UK, 8 Stars Released From Their Contracts, Plans To Replace With "NXT Europe" In 2023
WWE has announced that they will be putting NXT UK on hiatus, and replacing it with a new project called NXT Europe. Before getting to the [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 18, 2022 03:37PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com