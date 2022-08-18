WWE To Cancel NXT UK, 8 Stars Released From Their Contracts, Plans To Replace With "NXT Europe" In 2023

WWE has announced that they will be putting NXT UK on hiatus, and replacing it with a new project called NXT Europe.

Before getting to the press release, there's some more news coming in down the pipe that several WWE NXT UK stars have been released from their contracts. Those names are:

Amale

Mark Andrews

Dave Mastiff

Millie McKenzie

Ashton Smith

Jack Starz

Flash Morgan Webster

Wild Boar

The press release can be read below.