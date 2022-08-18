WWE To Cancel NXT UK, 8 Stars Released From Their Contracts, Plans To Replace With "NXT Europe" In 2023

WWE has announced that they will be putting NXT UK on hiatus, and replacing it with a new project called NXT Europe.
Before getting to the press release, there's some more news coming in down the pipe that several WWE NXT UK stars have been released from their contracts. Those names are:
The press release can be read below.
WWE announced today that the NXT brand will grow internationally with the creation of an all-new NXT Europe, with the launch planned for 2023.
“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative.
Launched in 2016, NXT UK has received critical acclaim and developed WWE main roster talent such as Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Gunther and Butch. NXT Europe will reimagine the brand and its talent pipeline with a Pan European focus.
Prior to the debut of NXT Europe, Worlds Collide, a premium live event featuring NXT and NXT UK Superstars, will be presented live on Sunday, September 4 at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
⚡ CJ Perry Issues Apology After Homeless Tweet Lands Her In Trouble
CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) has issued a public apology after backlash on social media for a recent comment she made which has offended some of h [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 18, 2022 08:40AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com