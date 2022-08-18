CJ Perry Issues Apology After Homeless Tweet Lands Her In Trouble

CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) has issued a public apology after backlash on social media for a recent comment she made which has offended some of her following.

A fan replied to a CJ Perry tweet where they said it was "hard to keep going when you’re homeless. Everyone ignores you. Everything is a reminder of what you once had."

The backlash arose when Perry wrote back, "You have a device to tweet from."

Her tweet came off as very unsympathetic which resulted in the former WWE Superstar being branded uncaring to homeless people.

Perry issued the following public apology:

“Let me clear something up about something going around about a tweet. Most people don’t know that I was homeless 2 different times chasing big dreams. I have plenty of empathy for the homeless because I was homeless. But I was grateful because I had a phone to tweet from,”

Read more WWE news: