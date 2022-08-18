WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CJ Perry Issues Apology After Homeless Tweet Lands Her In Trouble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2022

CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) has issued a public apology after backlash on social media for a recent comment she made which has offended some of her following.

A fan replied to a CJ Perry tweet where they said it was "hard to keep going when you’re homeless. Everyone ignores you. Everything is a reminder of what you once had."

The backlash arose when Perry wrote back, "You have a device to tweet from."

Her tweet came off as very unsympathetic which resulted in the former WWE Superstar being branded uncaring to homeless people.

Perry issued the following public apology:

“Let me clear something up about something going around about a tweet. Most people don’t know that I was homeless 2 different times chasing big dreams. I have plenty of empathy for the homeless because I was homeless. But I was grateful because I had a phone to tweet from,”

#wwe #cj perry #landa

