WWE Has New Strategy For Major Premium Live Event

WWE is soon set to host their next premium live event in the United Kingdom which will be the first stadium show in thirty years next month, with the company hosting Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

In regards to the show being held in Cardiff and not London, Dave Meltzer explained why on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:

“They mentioned also, that with Cardiff, not only are they getting ticket revenue, but the city of Cardiff is actually paying for them to come in. Which probably is why they went to Cardiff and not London. “And they are working on, for the biggest shows of the year, to do what they do for WrestleMania, which is essentially to put them up for bidding from cities. “So say you want SummerSlam, say you want Royal Rumble, instead of WWE going to Houston, Texas because they feel it’s a market they can sell 30,000-40,000 tickets at the stadium, they will be going still to a stadium – but they want the city to pay them to bring them in because they’re bringing tourism and things like that to the city. “So the idea is for the big shows, going forward, this is their attempt and what they’re gonna try to do.”

Read more WWE news: