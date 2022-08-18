The Exact Moment Vince McMahon Decided Promos Needed To Be Scripted, According To Brian Gewirtz

Brian Gewirtz was recently a guest on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about when Vince McMahon decided to start scripting promos.

“There might have been an incident in Madison Square Garden once when Ric Flair went off script that got Vince a little heated about what he had said and said, ‘Dammit, from then on, I need to know what every single talent is going to be saying going out there.’ That was in Madison Square Garden with lots of corporate sponsors and when he said [that he has made virgins bleed] there was, there was a noticeable shift in the amount of approval process growing from that point.”

The promo took place on the October 4th, 2004 episode of WWE RAW.

The line was edited out of the episode on WWE Network.