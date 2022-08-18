WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

The Exact Moment Vince McMahon Decided Promos Needed To Be Scripted, According To Brian Gewirtz

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 18, 2022

The Exact Moment Vince McMahon Decided Promos Needed To Be Scripted, According To Brian Gewirtz

Brian Gewirtz was recently a guest on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about when Vince McMahon decided to start scripting promos.

“There might have been an incident in Madison Square Garden once when Ric Flair went off script that got Vince a little heated about what he had said and said, ‘Dammit, from then on, I need to know what every single talent is going to be saying going out there.’ That was in Madison Square Garden with lots of corporate sponsors and when he said [that he has made virgins bleed] there was, there was a noticeable shift in the amount of approval process growing from that point.”

The promo took place on the October 4th, 2004 episode of WWE RAW.

The line was edited out of the episode on WWE Network.

Chris Jericho Recalls Time He Almost Punched Vince McMahon In The "Stupid Face"

During the latest Inside The Ropes live show, Chris Jericho recalled his match against Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania X8 and how [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 18, 2022 04:59PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #brian gewirtz #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77978/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer