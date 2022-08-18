Chris Jericho Recalls Time He Almost Punched Vince McMahon In The "Stupid Face"

During the latest Inside The Ropes live show, Chris Jericho recalled his match against Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania X8 and how rehearsing the sledgehammer spot went.

“The last couple of weeks, right before the match, I did get some serious heat on Triple H. I think I hit him in the leg with the sledgehammer and all this sort of thing. I remember one time we were rehearsing it, me hitting Triple H with a sledgehammer, and Vince [McMahon] would want you to rehearse as if it’s real. You can’t rehearse if you’re really doing it because there’s no crowd, the crowd is where you get the vibe and the adrenaline, and your whole energy comes [from] that. Plus, you’re in character when you’re in front of the camera, when you’re not in front of the camera you’re just hanging out, you’re rehearsing."

Jericho continued.